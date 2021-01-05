Meta (MTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.06 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meta token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003549 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $5.06 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,890,395 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

