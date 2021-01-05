Metaverse ETP Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $413,420.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.06 or 0.03307432 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,598,691 coins and its circulating supply is 79,598,586 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.