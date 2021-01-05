Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.80. Meten EdtechX Education Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

