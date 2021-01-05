Meter Governance Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $695,027.02 and $219,044.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00212065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00495564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00259496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017783 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

