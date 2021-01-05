MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.49

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.49 and traded as high as $47.24. MetLife shares last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 7,224,678 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

