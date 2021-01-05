Metric Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (METRIC)

Metric (CURRENCY:METRIC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Metric token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. Metric has a market capitalization of $132,723.68 and approximately $1,971.00 worth of Metric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metric has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00120645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00501099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00262374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018153 BTC.

About Metric

Metric’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,171 tokens. Metric’s official website is metric.exchange . The official message board for Metric is medium.com/@BUILD_Finance

Metric Token Trading

Metric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

