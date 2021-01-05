Metronome (MET) Price Up 39.1% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00005236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $10.39 and $50.98. Metronome has a total market cap of $19.81 million and approximately $152,185.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,664,619 coins and its circulating supply is 11,330,670 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

