Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Up 85.3%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s share price was up 85.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 2,361,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,195,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $68,170.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $228,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $147,840.

About Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.