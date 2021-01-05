MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.06

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.19. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 110,999 shares traded.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
