MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.06

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.19. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 110,999 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 142,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.