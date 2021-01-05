Michael Stock Sells 43,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 1,399,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,300. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

