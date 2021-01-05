Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 835,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 921,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFGP shares. ValuEngine raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Micro Focus International by 302.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

