MicroBitcoin Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $6.18 million and $206.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006266 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00132012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

