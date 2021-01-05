Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.34. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

