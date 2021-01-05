Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.81.

MU stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

