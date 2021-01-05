Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of MU stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

