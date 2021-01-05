Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Micron Technology stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 1,563,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,698,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

