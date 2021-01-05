Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $217.21. The stock had a trading volume of 389,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.