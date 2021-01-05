MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 6% Higher

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.52. 18,968,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 16,220,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

MVIS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The company has a market cap of $808.16 million, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.