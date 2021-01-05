Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading 37.6% Higher

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) shares traded up 37.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.