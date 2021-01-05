MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Up 7.2%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23. 325,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 386,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.84.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.
MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.
