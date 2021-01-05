Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Trading Up 5.9%

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 462,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 259,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-Con Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

