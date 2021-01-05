Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Trading Up 4%

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS)

Mikros Systems Corporation designs and manufactures software, hardware, and electronic systems to maintain complex distributed systems in the United States. Its products include adaptive diagnostic electronic portable testset (ADEPT), an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Mikros Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mikros Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.