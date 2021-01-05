MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 5.2%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.74. 545,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 744,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

