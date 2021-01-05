MintCoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.85 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $60.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

