Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.64.
MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.
In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MRTX stock opened at $221.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.52. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
