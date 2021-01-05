Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.64.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,317,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after buying an additional 106,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $221.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.52. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

