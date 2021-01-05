Mirror Protocol (MIR) One Day Volume Hits $1.82 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003482 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.95 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00269403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00494436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,311,904 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

