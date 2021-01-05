Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $23.35 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00253942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00521944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,197,793 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

