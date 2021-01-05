Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $3,183.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $310.70 or 0.00910221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00120556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00269147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00494250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259192 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,845 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

