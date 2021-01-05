Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for $18.37 or 0.00054251 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $9,835.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 146,694 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.