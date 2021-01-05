Mirrored Netflix Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,982.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $525.73 or 0.01536561 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $4,982.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00258600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,726 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

