Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $14.93 or 0.00043626 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $29,530.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00258600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 162,470 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

