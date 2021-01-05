Mirrored Tesla Price Hits $726.80 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for about $726.80 or 0.02129310 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $15,168.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00212065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00495564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00259496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,326 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

