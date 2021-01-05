Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $33.66 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for about $33.66 or 0.00103717 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $21,345.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00310308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00124674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00513380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00268875 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018112 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 73,399 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

