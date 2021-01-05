Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 5.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.09. 344,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 277,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.