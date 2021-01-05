Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mitsubishi stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

