Mixin (XIN) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $72.45 million and $859,255.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $136.92 or 0.00410879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,152 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

