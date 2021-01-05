MixMarvel (MIX) Price Down 4% This Week

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $195,778.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00323408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024799 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,598,107,433 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bithumb Global, Gate.io, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.