Mizuho Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

DASH stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

