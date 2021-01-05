MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Shares Gap Up to $730.00

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $730.00, but opened at $768.00. MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) shares last traded at $754.20, with a volume of 6,714 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 723.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 649.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £439.37 million and a PE ratio of 91.25.

In related news, insider Leanne Johnson purchased 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,714.10 ($3,545.99). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,939,639.40).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

