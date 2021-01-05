(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKGAY shares. Pareto Securities raised (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded (MKGAY) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

MKGAY stock remained flat at $$38.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36. (MKGAY) has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

