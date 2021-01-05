(MM.TO) (TSE:MM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(MM.TO) (TSE:MM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.17. (MM.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

(MM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MM)

Mood Media Corporation provides in-store audio, visual, mobile, voice, drive thru, commercial television, social and scent marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include In-Store Media North America, In-Store Media International, BIS and Other. Its businesses include specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions and fitness clubs, as well as hotels, car dealerships and restaurants.

