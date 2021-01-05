Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) Shares Gap Down to $60.50

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.50, but opened at $57.50. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 6,350 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £71.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.28.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.40%.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.