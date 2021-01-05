Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.85. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 47,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Mobivity alerts:

The company has a market cap of $82.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.