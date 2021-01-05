Moeda Loyalty Points Market Capitalization Achieves $10.75 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00329581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025036 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

