Mohammad Hirmand Sells 1,253 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $122.00. 226,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $134.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

