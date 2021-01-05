Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Truist

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 27.2% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

