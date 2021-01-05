MonaCoin Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $94.12 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.