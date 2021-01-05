MonaCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.57 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00004357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $90.60 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.