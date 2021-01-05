Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.26

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $33,799.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00392747 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

