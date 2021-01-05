Monero Price Hits $133.58 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $133.58 or 0.00419373 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,805,027 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

